Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Shares of GNSS opened at $2.95 on Friday. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

In other news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genasys by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

