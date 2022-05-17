General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 100,000 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.82% of Venator Materials worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNTR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Venator Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

NYSE VNTR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 106,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.