General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $27.60 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 2.2% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.62. 3,639,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,406. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.