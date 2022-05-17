General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $63.37 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 5.0% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $63,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $26.68 on Tuesday, hitting $561.63. 895,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,249. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $509.55 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $611.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $3.5617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

