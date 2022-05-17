General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,143,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,400. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $227.60.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,277,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,604,664. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

