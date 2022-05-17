General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.
GE traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. 60,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,120. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
