Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,261,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,271.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPRF. HSBC upgraded shares of Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

CMPRF stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

