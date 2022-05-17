Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $114,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $82,805,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,558,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 673,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after purchasing an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

