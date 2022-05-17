Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Posts Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DNA stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,919,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 202,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $5,478,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

