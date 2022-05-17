Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,177,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 21,294,068 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.43.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

