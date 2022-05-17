GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.67 Million

Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year sales of $388.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,661. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

