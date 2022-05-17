Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOODO opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.