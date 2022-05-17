Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

GAIN opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

