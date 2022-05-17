GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.05) to GBX 1,910 ($23.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,736.07 ($21.40).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,798.40 ($22.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The company has a market cap of £90.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,701.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,629. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

