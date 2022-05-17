Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 104,618 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.