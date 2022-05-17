Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
