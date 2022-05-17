Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.60 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $371.87 million, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 175.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

