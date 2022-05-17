Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.60%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

