Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 133,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 26,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.