GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,699,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,838,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $9,164,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $4,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

