Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,858. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

