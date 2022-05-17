Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.
Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golar LNG (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
