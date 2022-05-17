Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 104001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a market cap of C$16.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 32.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
About Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.