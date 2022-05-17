Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 104001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$16.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 32.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

About Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.