Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE GER opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
