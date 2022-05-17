Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 109,322 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

