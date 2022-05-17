GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

GoPro stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 74,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. GoPro has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GoPro by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

