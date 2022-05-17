Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.12. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.