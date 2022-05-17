Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

GRCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 110,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,151. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -1.27.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

