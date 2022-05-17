Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

GGG traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. 5,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,851. Graco has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,725,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Graco by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

