Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

