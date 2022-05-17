Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$106.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.22.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$88.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$79.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

