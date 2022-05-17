Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
AJX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 150,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,734. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
