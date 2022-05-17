Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 89312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

