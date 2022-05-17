Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,163. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

