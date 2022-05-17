Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 223,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,306. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

