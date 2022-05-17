Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. 197,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,341,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

