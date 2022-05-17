Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 2.68% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,215. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

