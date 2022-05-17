Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,391 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,001 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,055,318,000 after acquiring an additional 227,439 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $405.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

