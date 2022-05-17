Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,741 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,727 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

