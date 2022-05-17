Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP remained flat at $$12.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,502. The company has a market capitalization of $301.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 4,960.92% and a net margin of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EVR Research LP increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

