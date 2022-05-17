GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenBox POS is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, helping to reduce fraud and improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. GreenBox POS is based in SAN DIEGO, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenBox POS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

