Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Buys 510,226 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,226 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of JD.com worth $88,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,225,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339,362. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.61 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

