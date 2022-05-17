Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 56,752 shares.The stock last traded at $150.35 and had previously closed at $143.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 104.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

