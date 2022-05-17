Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Guess’ reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GES traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 553,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,855. Guess’ has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess’ Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.