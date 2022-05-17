Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.50% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $28,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 456,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after acquiring an additional 320,657 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 309,327 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.