Handshake 24 Hour Volume Hits $222,563.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $38.61 million and approximately $222,563.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,852.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,029.01 or 0.06796846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00236274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00693862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00568198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00070286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 491,448,138 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

