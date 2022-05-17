Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 159,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,522. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

