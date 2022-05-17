Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harsco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

HSC opened at $7.89 on Friday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $626.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 64.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

