Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

