Head to Head Contrast: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) versus Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Welltower and Crown Castle International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.74 billion 8.58 $336.14 million $0.75 119.55 Crown Castle International $6.34 billion 12.08 $1.10 billion $3.36 52.62

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Welltower. Crown Castle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Welltower and Crown Castle International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 3 12 1 2.88 Crown Castle International 1 4 8 0 2.54

Welltower currently has a consensus target price of $97.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $205.62, suggesting a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Welltower.

Volatility and Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 6.42% 1.81% 0.96% Crown Castle International 22.12% 17.40% 3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Welltower pays out 325.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Welltower on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

