HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in April

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.1 days.

Shares of HLBZF traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

