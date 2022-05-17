HempCoin Price Tops $0.0013 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $341,449.19 and approximately $1,065.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,504.67 or 1.00079210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001465 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,197,913 coins and its circulating supply is 266,062,763 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

